Oversized Injector Installation on an OM648 Turbodiesel

I show the installation of my "100% over" fuel injectors that, coincidentally, could theoretically flow enough fuel for 100 hp each (twice the stock flow). We won't be going to 600 hp anytime soon, however, as the pump I'm installing is "only" good for 450 hp and quite a few other hardware upgrades would be needed to get to extreme horsepower levels, like a bigger turbo (or compounds), a second high pressure pump, upgraded rods, ARP bolts, and a number of other things.



Really, this video can be used as instruction on the replacement of injectors on any OM648, as the oversized nature of these changes nothing about the process for installation.



