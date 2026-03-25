BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎬💀 US spec ops troops on route to Middle East: time for Hollywood heroes to meet Iranian reality
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10198 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
220 views • Yesterday

🎬💀 US spec ops troops on route to Middle East: time for Hollywood heroes to meet Iranian reality

💬 “We’re seeing the deployment of what are ground forces…In the past, when Trump has done this, whether it’s the Venezuela operation with Maduro, or this initial kick off in Iran, when he moves military assets, he actually uses them,” ex-CIA ops officer Marc Polymeropoulos told LBC.

The “assets” involved?

📹 The Army’s Delta Force

📹 The 75th Ranger Regiment

📹 Seal Team Six

📹 US Special Operations Aviation forces

📹 US Marine Expeditionary forces coming from USPACOM, expected to be in place by Friday

🤥 If Trump is a big enough fool to actually proceed with a ground invasion, any spec ops troops unfortunate enough to be deployed will face:

🎯 endless Iranian missile and drone bombardment 

🎯 being outnumbered and outgunned and the prospect of immediate logistics collapse 

🎯 casualty rates the likes of which the US hasn’t seen since Vietnam, with a 2002 wargame gaming out 20k American casualties in just the opening stages of a full-scale conflict and another study estimating 1.6M troops would be needed to ‘pacify’ Iran (hello, draft).

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
iranusaboots on the groundus spec ops troops
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump discloses 14 ultimatums the U.S. made to Iran

Trump discloses 14 ultimatums the U.S. made to Iran

Lance D Johnson
Jury orders Meta to pay $375 million over child safety violations in New Mexico

Jury orders Meta to pay $375 million over child safety violations in New Mexico

Laura Harris
President Trump Hints at Unspecified Energy Agreement with Iran Amid Regional Tensions

President Trump Hints at Unspecified Energy Agreement with Iran Amid Regional Tensions

Garrison Vance
TSA Agent Departures Continue Amid Ongoing Funding Gap

TSA Agent Departures Continue Amid Ongoing Funding Gap

Douglas Harrington
U.S. launches &#8220;Product of USA&#8221; campaign to support farmers and boost food transparency

U.S. launches “Product of USA” campaign to support farmers and boost food transparency

Laura Harris
Survival Now Means Escaping the System That Wants You Dead

Survival Now Means Escaping the System That Wants You Dead

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy