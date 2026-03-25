🎬💀 US spec ops troops on route to Middle East: time for Hollywood heroes to meet Iranian reality



💬 “We’re seeing the deployment of what are ground forces…In the past, when Trump has done this, whether it’s the Venezuela operation with Maduro, or this initial kick off in Iran, when he moves military assets, he actually uses them,” ex-CIA ops officer Marc Polymeropoulos told LBC.



The “assets” involved?



📹 The Army’s Delta Force



📹 The 75th Ranger Regiment



📹 Seal Team Six



📹 US Special Operations Aviation forces



📹 US Marine Expeditionary forces coming from USPACOM, expected to be in place by Friday



🤥 If Trump is a big enough fool to actually proceed with a ground invasion, any spec ops troops unfortunate enough to be deployed will face:



🎯 endless Iranian missile and drone bombardment



🎯 being outnumbered and outgunned and the prospect of immediate logistics collapse



🎯 casualty rates the likes of which the US hasn’t seen since Vietnam, with a 2002 wargame gaming out 20k American casualties in just the opening stages of a full-scale conflict and another study estimating 1.6M troops would be needed to ‘pacify’ Iran (hello, draft).

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

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