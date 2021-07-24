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The Highwire with Del Bigtree
39486 subscribers
THE COVID VACCINE: EFFECTIVE OR NOT?
Early on, health experts sold the public on an efficacy rate of 90% or higher for all of the #Covid19 vaccines, but unfortunately for them, real world stats are out. Del crunches the numbers from the most vaccinated country in the world to uncover the real effectiveness of these experimental jabs.
#VaccineEfficacy #Israel #BreakThroughCases #DeltaVariant #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW225
POSTED: July 23, 2021