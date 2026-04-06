Challenges and Opportunities in Hormone Therapy - Hack My Age with Zora Benhamou - 05/12/2024

Zora Benhamou: So many hormones that you’re finding online, including yours, are not FDA approved. So how can we be sure that they’re safe and they’re effective?



Chris Shade, PhD: Even the compounding stuff is not FDA approved, specifically, the FDA has approved them to compound hormones, but they never look at anyboy’s specific formulas. What you need to have your manufacturers using high grade bio identical hormones, that they're doing identity testing and purity testing on when those materials come in, and they’re doing testing of potency, contaminants when the products go out. So you're relying on really good cGMP certified facilities. That’s Current Good Manufacturing Practices, because all supplements, none of them, are FDA approved.

Only drugs are FDA-approved. The facilities are FDA audited and you work under FDA rules. In fact we had the FDA in here two months ago and they ran through everything. And they’re like, Okay, great, love what you’re doing. They’ll come in every few years and make sure you do the right thing.

05/12/2024 Good and Bad Formulations of Hormones. What We Need To Know with Dr. Christopher Shade - Hack My Age - Zora Benhamou: https://youtu.be/l4h_kr7Dzz8?si=K95ZEg588affokTz

In this follow-up episode, Dr. Christopher Shade, an expert in mercury and environmental chemistry, returns to shift the focus from heavy metal detox to hormone health. Drawing on his background, he explains how his work has evolved to support practitioners in helping women navigate perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause. His team has developed highly bioavailable liposomal hormone-balancing supplements and serums designed for better absorption and targeted relief of hormonal symptoms, positioning detoxification and hormone optimization as closely connected aspects of overall health.



Learn more at drchrisshade.com

