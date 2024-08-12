BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALUMINUM not part of any normal biochemical process on Earth
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
130 views • 8 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


It shows up in so many products.

Again, it's great stuff to make, airplanes, computers out of, but it shows up in our food.

It shows up in our water, it shows up in our air. It shows up in our medicines, including vaccines. It shows up in our antacids and various things that we take into our bodies. So we increasingly have this compound that is not part of any normal biochemical process on earth, for anything that now can only go in and do havoc, which is exactly what it does. It causes all kinds of unusual reactions, biochemical reactions in the body, including in the brain and...

healthfoodvaccinetruthaluminummetal
