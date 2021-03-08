Iran Releases Drone Footage Of Israeli Vessel That Was Recently Attacked In Sea Of Oman

On March 7, the al-Mayadeen TV broadcasted exclusive aerial footage of the Israeli-owned vessel that was recently attacked in the Sea of Omar.



The vehicle-carrier ship MV HELIOS RAY suffered an explosion while she was sealing in the Sea of Oman on February 26. The attack did not disable the ship or injure its crew, but forced it ashore for repairs.



Senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, blamed Iran for the attack on the vessel, without providing any real evidence.



The footage shared by the al-Mayadeen TV were taken by an Iranian drone. The Iranian source who provided the Beirut-based news channel with the footage denied that Tehran was behind the attack on MV HELIOS RAY.



According to the source, the holes in the vessel’s body were opened by the crew themselves in order to stage a “false-flag” attack.



“Netanyahu’s claim about Iran’s attacking the vessel on the eve of the Israeli elections raises suspicions,” the source said. “In order to escape from the fragile electoral situation and enable Trump’s policies in the region towards Israel during the Biden era, Netanyahu found no way but to create a [tense] security environment in the region.”



The source revealed that MV HELIOS RAY evented the Persian Gulf before, on March 2020 when it visits ports in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.



The attack on MV HELIOS RAY may have been nothing more than a false flag operation as suggested by al-Mayadeen’s Iranian source. Tehran stands to gain nothing from the attack, which can’t be even considered a proper response to the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.



Source : South Front