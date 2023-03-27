Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 3/27/23 - On Money, Barter, and Community Media

This week we discuss, in order: 1) Becky Montrone's new radio show (now online only); 2) Community media opportunities at the former Cheshire TV station in Keene; 3) LETS Barter event on 4/1 (more at www.riseupnh.org/lets-barter); and 4) the current situation with bank runs, fiat money, and the economic outlook in general, including CBDCs, the FEDNow payments system rollout, and what regular folks might do. DISCLAIMER: we are not financial advisors and nothing discussed here should be construed as financial advice. Please consult your own trusted advisors and make your own decisions.
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.