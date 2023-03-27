Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 3/27/23 - On Money, Barter, and Community Media

This week we discuss, in order: 1) Becky Montrone's new radio show (now online only); 2) Community media opportunities at the former Cheshire TV station in Keene; 3) LETS Barter event on 4/1 (more at www.riseupnh.org/lets-barter); and 4) the current situation with bank runs, fiat money, and the economic outlook in general, including CBDCs, the FEDNow payments system rollout, and what regular folks might do. DISCLAIMER: we are not financial advisors and nothing discussed here should be construed as financial advice. Please consult your own trusted advisors and make your own decisions.





