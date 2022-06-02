BREAKING: ANOTHER MAJOR HUNTER BIDEN BOMBSHELL!https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDumpSextape N°1Sextape N°2How One Ukrainian Billionaire Funded Hunter Biden, President Volodymyr Zelensky, And The Neo-Nazi Azov BattalionLike Father, Like Son 12: Exposing Hunter Biden (Video)by N.Morgan It is time to dive into Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" - as we close down on the Burisma affair and, at the same time, we find more damning proof of Hunter's incestuous relationships and pedophilia.It is time to dive into Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” – as we close down on the Burisma affair and, at the same time, we find more damning proof of Hunter’s incestuous relationships and pedophilia.Be warned, that the things you are about to see will make you nauseous and question why God even permits humanity to exist anymore. Hunter’s laptop has been in the possession of the DOJ and FBI for at least a year and yet nothing has happened.You can see contents of Hunter’s laptop here: Hunter Biden’s Laptop Exposed: Horrifying Child Porn, Drugs, Corruption- Must See (Videos)Blackmail is the name of the game. They all need to have dirt on each other to keep themselves “safe” from one another.Hunter Biden and Malia Obama, Barack Obama’s daughter. Smoking crack and snorting coke , you just have to look at Malia’s credit card … Note that in 2018 she was not 18 yet.There’s no honor among thieves, killers, and pedophiles. Within the exclusive Yale University, 15 children of very wealthy families are co-opted every year to join a Satanic secret society. One that includes ghoulish rituals: Skull and Bones.Hunter Biden’s close relationship with Chris Heinz stands out. We don’t know for sure whether Hunter is a Bonesman, but the chances are high.Sexual photos of minors were found on the laptop of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax TV on Tuesday (October 20). “There is sexual depravity in all of this, it is disgusting” According to Trump’s attorney, Hunter Biden wrote to his father that his (then) wife Hallie Olivere was accusing him of inappropriate behavior with minors. She didn’t like Hunter talking naked on Facetime with a 14-year-old girl whose name was deliberately withheld in the correspondence. (Yes because Hunter flirted with his brother’s wife…)The attorney notes that in addition to these messages, “numerous photos of minors” were found on the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s computer. The lawyer also adds that he sent all documents to the police in the US state of Delaware.So here what what inside Hunter’s Laptop: ( please note we don”t have all the videos/photos available yet. )