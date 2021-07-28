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Stew Peters & Dra. Jane Ruby - Vaccine Toxicity (Subtitulos Español)
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596 views • July 28, 2021
Stew Peters y Dra. Jane Ruby, en este informe muestran las diferencias al microscopio entre dos tipos de sangre: sin inoculaciones y con inoculaciones. Los detalles de las fotografías son impresionantes porque muestran estructuras parecidas al óxido de grafeno y cómo producen los coágulos de la sangre en los vacunados.
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