This Afternoon, the Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft (AWACS) A-50U of the Russian Aerospace Forces - Arrived at the Machulishchi Airfield in Belarus. - 121422

This afternoon, the Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft (AWACS) A-50U of the Russian Aerospace Forces "Sergey Atayants" arrived at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus.
Previously, this particular A-50U and other aircraft similar to it took part in reconnaissance and monitoring of the activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the February-March battles in the vicinity of Kiev
