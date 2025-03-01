BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An erection of four hours is called rigor mortis!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
344 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Yuval Noha Harari: And now, if you give the tools to start changing or overcoming biology, just you know, think about sex life. Now think if you can really start messing with human biology, what will be the result of these sexual fantasies?

Clay Clark: Okay, whoa.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: My reaction is is all you have to do is watch the TV commercials every night and you see Viagra or Cialis or whatever the other ones are on there, so that you could actually make your body function with nitric oxide. You remember when I gave several talks about nitric oxide in Cardio Miracle, you said: Are you really that smart? And I said, No, it's just that men have two brains, and they can only run one at a time and Cialis and an erection of four hours, call your doctor and everybody laughs. Well, that's because it's called rigor mortis, because you're dead. Yes, they've already attempted this in their pills and in their poisons. They've already attempted to somehow say that you can buy love, but love has nothing to do with your physical appearance. It's only about God, and since they are their own gods, you hear the problem.

02/27/2025 - ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6pv6iy-doctor-mikovits-why-did-musk-post-the-following-we-are-on-the.html

Cardio Miracle: https://drjudy.cardiomiraclehealth.com

