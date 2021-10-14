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Jerm Warfare | Dr. Zandrè Botha ~ I've Never Seen Anything Like This
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348 views • October 14, 2021
Jerm Warfare | Dr. Zandrè Botha ~ I've Never Seen Anything Like This .
Over the weekend I chatted to a South African lawyer who is gathering local data surrounding adverse events related to this ridiculous injection. 5 October 2021
Yes, lawsuits are coming.
I also chatted to a South African doctor who analysed the blood of "vaccinated" people. (I put quotation marks around "vaccinated" because it's pretty well established that these shots do not vaccinate as per the definition.)
The lawyer is Riekie Erasmus and the doctor is Zandrè Botha.
The doctor's findings are almost identical to the findings of doctors in other countries, such as those of Dr Robert Young and Dr Philippe Van Welbergen and Dr Carrie Madej. Something very strange happens to "vaccinated" blood. Take a look.
If you're on Team Pfizer, then you will undoubtedly dismiss her findings and make up excuses to defend the world's most lucrative product right now. https://jermwarfare.com/blog/dont-be-on-team-pfizer .
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines.
https://herstelderepubliek.wordpress.com/2021/08/22/vaccins-ingezet-als-een-destructieve-clusterbom-tegen-je-cellen-vraag-het-je-huisarts-eens/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-carrie-madej-first-u-s-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-revealed_ZtOcHlFxL2YZj3O.html
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/zandre-botha:a - Jerm Warfare . October 2, 2021.
Jerm Warfare | Dr. Zandrè Botha ~ I've Never Seen Anything Like This - October 5, 2021
Jerm Warfare, Dr. Zandrè Botha ~ I've Never Seen Anything Like This - October 5, 2021.
Jerm Warfare, Dr Zandrè Botha, Blood
Over the weekend I chatted to a South African lawyer who is gathering local data surrounding adverse events related to this ridiculous injection. 5 October 2021
Yes, lawsuits are coming.
I also chatted to a South African doctor who analysed the blood of "vaccinated" people. (I put quotation marks around "vaccinated" because it's pretty well established that these shots do not vaccinate as per the definition.)
The lawyer is Riekie Erasmus and the doctor is Zandrè Botha.
The doctor's findings are almost identical to the findings of doctors in other countries, such as those of Dr Robert Young and Dr Philippe Van Welbergen and Dr Carrie Madej. Something very strange happens to "vaccinated" blood. Take a look.
If you're on Team Pfizer, then you will undoubtedly dismiss her findings and make up excuses to defend the world's most lucrative product right now. https://jermwarfare.com/blog/dont-be-on-team-pfizer .
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines.
https://herstelderepubliek.wordpress.com/2021/08/22/vaccins-ingezet-als-een-destructieve-clusterbom-tegen-je-cellen-vraag-het-je-huisarts-eens/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-carrie-madej-first-u-s-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-revealed_ZtOcHlFxL2YZj3O.html
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/zandre-botha:a - Jerm Warfare . October 2, 2021.
Jerm Warfare | Dr. Zandrè Botha ~ I've Never Seen Anything Like This - October 5, 2021
Jerm Warfare, Dr. Zandrè Botha ~ I've Never Seen Anything Like This - October 5, 2021.
Jerm Warfare, Dr Zandrè Botha, Blood
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