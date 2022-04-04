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And We Know 04. 04. 22.
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180 views • April 04, 2022
4.4.22: COURAGEOUS leaders STEPPING UP! Major Victories on the EARTH! MANY had to SEE IT! Pray!
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
There Is No Time
Song by Tilman Sillescu
https://artlist.io/song/31510/there-is-no-time?search=there-is-no-time
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Times Square banner: https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/246
Humanitarian aid brought in by Russian Federation to Ukrainians: https://t.me/NewResistance/6640
India told to not buy Russian Oil: https://t.me/NewResistance/6721
Orban wins …: https://t.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire/23743
Canadian politician exposes Pfizer: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3195
Acress Lisa Bonet warned us about vaccines: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3199
Doctor explains EMF from phones: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3201
Forber Head of LA FBI explains forces behind coverups: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3202
Mark Robinson, NC preaches about Trans: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/10960
Krisitna Karamo incredible: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4068
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
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★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Protect Your Personal Data w/ A VPN! Click Here! 🔐
http://virtualshield.com/andweknow
Get 20% OFF This Month Clicking The Link Above ^^^
----------------
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://healthwithawk.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
———————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
There Is No Time
Song by Tilman Sillescu
https://artlist.io/song/31510/there-is-no-time?search=there-is-no-time
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Times Square banner: https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/246
Humanitarian aid brought in by Russian Federation to Ukrainians: https://t.me/NewResistance/6640
India told to not buy Russian Oil: https://t.me/NewResistance/6721
Orban wins …: https://t.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire/23743
Canadian politician exposes Pfizer: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3195
Acress Lisa Bonet warned us about vaccines: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3199
Doctor explains EMF from phones: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3201
Forber Head of LA FBI explains forces behind coverups: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3202
Mark Robinson, NC preaches about Trans: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/10960
Krisitna Karamo incredible: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4068
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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