BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 04. 04. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
1589 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
180 views • April 04, 2022
4.4.22: COURAGEOUS leaders STEPPING UP! Major Victories on the EARTH! MANY had to SEE IT! Pray!

Protect Your Personal Data w/ A VPN! Click Here! 🔐
http://virtualshield.com/andweknow
Get 20% OFF This Month Clicking The Link Above ^^^
----------------
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://healthwithawk.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
———————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
There Is No Time
Song by Tilman Sillescu
https://artlist.io/song/31510/there-is-no-time?search=there-is-no-time

Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/

Times Square banner: https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/246

Humanitarian aid brought in by Russian Federation to Ukrainians: https://t.me/NewResistance/6640

India told to not buy Russian Oil: https://t.me/NewResistance/6721

Orban wins …: https://t.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire/23743

Canadian politician exposes Pfizer: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3195

Acress Lisa Bonet warned us about vaccines: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3199

Doctor explains EMF from phones: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3201

Forber Head of LA FBI explains forces behind coverups: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3202

Mark Robinson, NC preaches about Trans: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/10960

Krisitna Karamo incredible: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4068

Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible

https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
 How to make HCQ:  https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Keywords
healthfreedomelection frauddeath jabsexcellent podcasts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Higher Stilbene Intake to Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Study Links Higher Stilbene Intake to Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Coco Somers
Unveiling the healing power of manuka essential oil

Unveiling the healing power of manuka essential oil

Laura Harris
Morning coffee&#8217;s hidden power: The scent alone may reduce stress and improve mood

Morning coffee’s hidden power: The scent alone may reduce stress and improve mood

Willow Tohi
Review Links Pesticide Exposure to Oxidative Stress and Chronic Disease

Review Links Pesticide Exposure to Oxidative Stress and Chronic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
The USDA fed your child processed poison &#8212; now it’s funding a farm-to-school renaissance that could save American agriculture

The USDA fed your child processed poison — now it’s funding a farm-to-school renaissance that could save American agriculture

Willow Tohi
Review Associates Higher Protein Intake With Stronger Handgrip in Postmenopausal Women

Review Associates Higher Protein Intake With Stronger Handgrip in Postmenopausal Women

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy