Tampon Tim, “Choices”, Another Death, Jesuit Theater, T.REX, Nazis, Freemasons, War

SR 2025-07-08 #202
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #202: 08 July 2025
Topic list:
* When Tampon Tim was arrested for DUI, he couldn’t hear!
* Your “choices” in politics, “journalism” and “entertainment”.
* Tampon Tim decided to retire and pursue politics JUST before his unit deployed.
* The Taliban says women can’t speak in public: what does the West say and what’s right?
* The significance of October 7th.
* Julian McMahon dead at 56: what does Alyssa Milano say?
* Johnny on State Communism verses RESET.
* James Francis Gunn, Junior, uses yet ANOTHER Superman movie to push the far-Left Catholic agenda.
* When it comes to suicidal open borders, there’s only one message coming from Hollywood.
* Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson and the NINTH Jurassic dinosaur movie.
* The true history behind “Alcoholics Anonymous”.
* T.REX TURMOIL
* Who controlled the Third Reich? The proof is found in the “SS”.
* The women of the Third Reich.
* The Freemasons of Yalta.
* Eisenhower’s Rhein Meadow death camp.
* The truth about “strategic bombing”.
* How would Johnny handled Freemason Churchill’s Lusitania debacle?
_____________________
