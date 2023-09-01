Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FCG Church Congregational Prayer, 20230819
channel image
First Century Gospel Church HQ
16 Subscribers
2 views
Published 20 hours ago

FCG Church Congregational Prayer, 20230819

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

Service Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER: As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).

You are invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person in Vienna, VA (address below), or via: Skype link: Join conversation

Join conversation Skype keeps the world talking. Call, message, and share whatever you want - for free.

Thank you, with spiritual and physical holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!

Updated Schedule:

FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, LORD Willing: Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM:

Service at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype

Every Wed: @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM: Scriptures Study - via Skype only

Pastor Joshua Sampong

FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

[email protected]

Keywords
healthchildrenfatherspiritualgospelholy spiritschoollovejesuschristianwisdomscripturesworshipforgiveenemiesobeyfamiliesobedienceprayphysicalconvertbreakthroughcommandmentstrengthenone another

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket