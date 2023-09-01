FCG Church Congregational Prayer, 20230819

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

Service Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER: As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).

You are invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person in Vienna, VA (address below), or via: Skype link: Join conversation



Join conversation Skype keeps the world talking. Call, message, and share whatever you want - for free.

Thank you, with spiritual and physical holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!

Updated Schedule:

FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, LORD Willing: Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM:

Service at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype

Every Wed: @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM: Scriptures Study - via Skype only

Pastor Joshua Sampong

FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

[email protected]

