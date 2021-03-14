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THIS VACCINE WILL KILL YOU
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7390 views • March 14, 2021
This is not a "vaccine". It is an experimental medicine. Please listen and share. We are talking about GENOCIDE on a world wide scale! We must fight back now! This vaccine makes the people constantly shed the virus, thereby making everyone else sick!!!
Link to full video:
https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaccine-disaster-ahead/
Link to just the 2 doctors:
http://bit.ly/GeertV
Link to full video:
https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaccine-disaster-ahead/
Link to just the 2 doctors:
http://bit.ly/GeertV
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