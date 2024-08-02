Operation Snow Globe: “I Bribed Hillary Clinton $18M” for the FBI - Turned Out to Be Deep State Plan to Control Hillary! — Patrick Byrne

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne: "I bribed Hillary Clinton with $18 million. I facilitated a bribe for Hillary Clinton on January 14th, 2016, right here in this town [DC]. On behalf of the FBI, I – they came to me around December 1st, 2015, they told me Hillary had accepted a bribe from Turkey for $20 million.”





"They told me that I would be working for a group in New York; FBI agents who had authorization to set Hillary Clinton up in a sting. They asked me to facilitate a bribe for her. An $18 million bribe from another government.





The bagman from that other government, I was to befriend and I was to get that person 10 minutes alone in a room with Hillary Clinton. I did. On January 14th, 2016, Hillary Clinton was in this town and she accepted an $18 million bribe. Attorney General William Barr knows this – Durham – this is what’s behind it all.





I facilitated a bribe and she took a second bribe for $18 million and I worked with the FBI as I did that. They’re deeply involved with this. They came to me three days later and told me I had to forget about it and forget that it ever happened.





And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ and they gave me one excuse. They said, ‘Hillary’s gonna win and it’s been decided upstairs, nothing’s going to be able to stop that now, so she’s gonna win and she’s gonna send her people over to the FBI and ask, “Who was investigating Hillary?” and any of us that were part of it are going to be destroyed – and that includes you, too, Patrick. So, this mission has been scrubbed at the highest level.’





And I thought about that and I said, ‘Yes, Sir.’ But two or three weeks later, I was back, with three Federal Agents, this time…and I let them know – and this is in Salt Lake City Utah – and that wasn’t sitting well with me and I’d like to know why – we had almost a year before the election. They could have had me and another person in front of a grand jury in a week and gotten her indicted and they told me – and this is the key to understand what’s happened in America – they told me – this is word for word:





‘Patrick, what’s really going on is this: President Obama has his people across the Federal bureaucracy at this point, but especially the Department of Justice.





‘Hillary Clinton is going to be President for 8 years and nothing’s going to change that.





‘That way, Barack Obama’s gonna manage Hillary Clinton for the 8 years she’s President and then, she’s gonna step down, and Michelle’s gonna run. And Patrick, that’s the plan.’





That came out of the lips of a Federal Agent. It was confirmed to me this spring, the Durham Investigation has located – that plan was called Operation Snowglobe. That was Brennan and Obama’s name for it. A snowglobe."





