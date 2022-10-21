Angel to Scorpion Mosaic...Friend being Rushed to the Hospital... Gonna Keep Working

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
Quotation from original video description….”A friend on mine called in tears because his common law wife is being rushed to the hospital. I was starting a video then ran into MORE tech attacks..."
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/