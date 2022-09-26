Just Watch the BOW Be Made Naked and Remember the Vatican is a SERPENT aka SATAN who Inverted US

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for
Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/jsGpBYEQ_5M
Quotation
from original video description….”The Time of Trouble is Upon the Whole World.. The Israeli Prime Minister is set for a 2 STATE Solution ...Perfect Manifestation in the END..The Bow is Now Visible and THEY are NAKED"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/