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He That Han An Ear - Intro with Apostle Dr. Garnett
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15 views • January 10, 2021
Intro clip- Join our Messianic End-time Commander of 25 yrs. Apostle Dr. Garnett , as she continues to SOUND THE SHOFAR TRUMPET OF GOD, as a modern day Noah that WE ARE THE lAST GENERATION , and ARE ABOUT TO SEE THE RETURN OF YESHUA/JESUS BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS RETURN!
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