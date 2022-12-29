https://gnews.org/articles/635288
Summary：12/27/2022【Review of AMFEST 2022】Nicole: Attending AMFEST 2022 made me feel for the first time that the Chinese are the world's protagonists. Mr. Miles Guo and the Whistleblowers' Movement are changing the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.