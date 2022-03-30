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Cannon Fodder (1994, PC)
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8 views • March 30, 2022
Cannon Fodder is a mixture between shoot'em up and RTS. It was originally developed by British company Sensible Software and ported to PC by British companies Audio Visual Magic and Arc Developments. It was also released for Amiga, Atari ST, 3DO, Mega Drive/Genesis, SNES, Game boy Colour, Acorn 32-bit, Amiga CD32 and Jaguar. The PC version was published by British company Virgin Interactive.
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