GETTR CEO Jason Miller: We Take Cybersecurity Very Seriously

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/7/2021 GETTR CEO Jason Miller: As the fastest growing social media app in world history, GETTR has got a big target on our back. We take cybersecurity very seriously, and also made a commitment that we will never collect, sell or give off any personally identifying data.