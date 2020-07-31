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DHS ORDERS 450 Million .40 Cal HST Ammo (Massive Damage To Humans) Domestic Chaos - Us
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45 views • July 31, 2020
So, in these times, lets go back to this. Connections anyone? Will the government use these to quell the unrest it has created? Just asking. (June 2012)
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