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While Shooter Was Killing Kids, Police Did Something SICK To A Mother Outside
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180 views • May 31, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports, Shocking news has come out since the investigation into the incident. It now appears that the mad man was inside the school for 40 to 60 minutes before he was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent.
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