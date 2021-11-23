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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 11.22.21 - Critical Updates
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Today, we cover updates on the arraignment of the Noble 9, the multimillion dollar bribe accepted by the New Hampshire Legislative Fiscal Committee, the case of Jennifer Martin's husband who was medically kidnapped and then died, the upcoming December 4th Prepping and Priming For System B event in Swanzey, and cover a lot of the emerging news of the day.
Links:
Dec 4 Event in Swanzey: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prepping-and-priming-system-b-tickets-212570212227
https://granitegrok.com/mg_gilfordgrok/2021/11/my-response-to-the-nh-gop-propaganda-machine
https://canadafreepress.com/article/archbishop-vigano-calls-for-action
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/conflict-of-interest-report-suggests-bill-gates-has-given-massive-funding-to-mainstream-media/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnHifHL0JeQ
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/new-harvard-hcw-study-shows-recovered
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/circ.144.suppl_1.10712
Worldwide demonstrations: https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/the-world-erupts-again-in-protests
Links:
Dec 4 Event in Swanzey: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prepping-and-priming-system-b-tickets-212570212227
https://granitegrok.com/mg_gilfordgrok/2021/11/my-response-to-the-nh-gop-propaganda-machine
https://canadafreepress.com/article/archbishop-vigano-calls-for-action
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/conflict-of-interest-report-suggests-bill-gates-has-given-massive-funding-to-mainstream-media/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnHifHL0JeQ
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/new-harvard-hcw-study-shows-recovered
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/circ.144.suppl_1.10712
Worldwide demonstrations: https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/the-world-erupts-again-in-protests
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