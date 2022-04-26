Digital Money(Currency)The Race is On: Gov't.vs. People:Control Money, Or Globalist Bankers

Crypto Currencies such as Bitcoin were founded on anonymous ownership

of currency. Just like a Dollar Bill in your wallet is known only by YOU.

Russell Brand does a GREAT job of explaining the WAR that is raging for

CONTROL whether people will have the FREEDOM to participate in a currency

of their CHOOSING, or will the various Governments BAN their citizens in

trading in currencies such as BitCoin.



In China, their system is PURELY digital. What this means is that there is NO CASH !!!!.

Instead they use their smart (slave) phones to buy and sell.

It is very common in China that if you jaywalk (cross the streetnot in the cross-walk),

and are caught on a video-camera, you will get an email from the gov't.

similar to this:



"You are identified as a jaywalker, and have been found guilty of this crime with video

surveilance. Your bank account has been debited of 5,000 Yuan for this crime".



The W.E.F. (World Economic Forum) is trying to consolidate digital money

so that they can control it like China currently does. They want to REWARD

or PUNISH people by GIVING or DENYING access to buying or selling.



Luckily many countries in the world are NOT under the $$$ Spell of the World

Bank, IMF (International Monetary Fund) or other globalist institutions. Many of

these countries do NOT want to turn control of their currencies over to the Davos,

Switzerland crowd of evil banksters. They want to issue and control their own digital

currencies.



Bitcoin, Etherium, LiteCoin, Tether, XRP, Solana, USD-coin, are but a few of the

9-Thousand-2-Hundred and 60 brands of Digital Currency. So it is obvious that

Governments want to maintain CONTROL of currencies. Some will LET the New

World Order Davos Crowd of Banksters control and issue the currency for their country.

Other countries who have been beaten over the head with the Dollar Dominance of the

Global Reserve-Curency status of the Dollar since World War II, and the Bretten Woods

agreement placing the U.S. Dollar as the STANDARD for the world's reserve currency.

(Currency to be used to transact exchanges between businesses in all the countries of

the world).