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ELIZABETH WARREN'S MEME DREAM TEAM
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11 views • November 26, 2019
In a stunning display of foresight, Elizabeth Warren mobilizes a Meme Dream Team to fully embarrass herself before Donald Trump can get to her.
I'm just kidding, I'm not sure about Elizabeth Warren though. I hope this is a joke. Although with some of the things coming out of those people these days, I can't be sure of anything anymore. How many times do we have to teach them this lesson?
Subscribe ya big lovely doo!
Especially subscribe on Bitchute! Everything is cooler there!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wpcky/
or youtube whatever :P
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBDgm_7tsb4ckf1FucYp5dA
I'm just kidding, I'm not sure about Elizabeth Warren though. I hope this is a joke. Although with some of the things coming out of those people these days, I can't be sure of anything anymore. How many times do we have to teach them this lesson?
Subscribe ya big lovely doo!
Especially subscribe on Bitchute! Everything is cooler there!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wpcky/
or youtube whatever :P
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBDgm_7tsb4ckf1FucYp5dA
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