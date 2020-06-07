Music For Warrior Indigo Children Of The Revolution

You know, since day 1, I've always loved and respected Mike Adams. He's always held a special little place in my heart. Whenever he makes a new conspiros Brighteon video or appears in a health summit, I often get all jittery and excited, and sit on the edge of my seat ready for the rollercoaster ride because I know what I'm gonna get the moment he opens his flytrap to speak. But this guy does more, much, much more than just speak powerful words of wisdom that strikes a high chord with my intuition—not only can he write these well-written, in-depth books on Food Forensics, or create funny conspiros cartoons, but he can also sing like a professional artist too.Ever since he wrote and sang this catchy rap song dedicated to GMO on a Jeffrey Smith video many, many years ago, I thought, wow! This Da Vincian is truly multitalented, and absolutely freaking awesome! It makes me wonder if he can also paint. If he did paint, one would expect him to paint us a nice big beautiful portrait of dumbed-down, soon-to-be corona vacci-poisoned, sorry-looking frankenfood all lined up ready to drink from the enticingly bubbly and sweet fluoridated tap poison after feasting upon MSG and high-fructose GMO corn syrup from the school canteen in the town of Allopath. Ha-ha.What I love most about this creative genius, is his easy-to-understand, highly intelligent, highly passionate, highly motivated, highly driven and outspoken attitude toward that which threatens life on this planet.In an era of bought and paid corrupt governments, fake news teLIEvision, and while psychopathic billionaires peddle us their poison on every street corner, desperate to put us into an early grave—over here, we have this life-giving, Excalibur-wielding, King Arthurian who's not afraid to walk through the valley of the shadow of death to spit in the face of evil, and does so without batting an eyelid or backing down, and that to me is the mark of a real-life Brave Heart. This is the kind of Gladiator that inspires me into action. This guy needs to be placed up high on a pedestal in the UFC Hall of Fame as a winner in life. I will gladly buy or buy into whatever this guy is selling, when he comes full circle and straight from the heart, and tells it the way it is without fear of offending or repercussion, and that to me is my kind of warrior master educator.Sporting a shiny Armour of God, and holding my Sword of Truth and Shield of Faith as I ride into town upon the whitest horsey of the 5G apocalypse during the storm of the century, you will find me sitting beside you at a round table. Now, step aside, Prince William! Step aside, Prince Harry! This guy is the real freaking deal! I crown you, Sir Mike Adams, King of the World!!!