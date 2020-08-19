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Tuesday Night Chat with Dr. B. Baker (Really Telling It Like It Is) - "Trust Him."
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15 views • August 19, 2020
The kingdom of God is the reign of God.
How many people are sittin' on His throne?
One.
- Apostle Dr. Bacer J. Baker
More Than Enough Ministries and
Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
https://mteminc.org/ https://astoundinglove.org/
To give https://mteminc.org/index.php/online-donations/
Those who use Zelle... [email protected]
Call us (408) 945-4439
#LoveAstounding
How many people are sittin' on His throne?
One.
- Apostle Dr. Bacer J. Baker
More Than Enough Ministries and
Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
https://mteminc.org/ https://astoundinglove.org/
To give https://mteminc.org/index.php/online-donations/
Those who use Zelle... [email protected]
Call us (408) 945-4439
#LoveAstounding
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