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We are at War and They are Coming for Our Children: UN Announces Global Forced Inoculation Without Parental Consent
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81 views • November 05, 2021
Globalist white papers published by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) in 2014 detail a sneaky approach to bypassing parental consent when it comes to vaccinating children ages 6-17. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/revealed-un-plan-to-vax-children-without-parental-consent/
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