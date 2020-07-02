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Brown Rice vs. White Rice Which Should You Eat?
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46 views • July 02, 2020
Brown rice's nutritional value outweighs white rice. In the battle of brown rice vs. white rice, learn why you should always pick brown rice and how it benefits your health. For more nutrition tips check out our Complete Guide to Healthy Eating ➤➤ http://ghc.us/yt-lifestyle-pdf-10
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Read “White vs Brown Rice: Why Is Brown Rice Healthier?" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/yt-aj
Read “Quinoa vs. Brown Rice: Which One is Better?" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/yt-ak
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#brownrice
#whiterice
SUBSCRIBE to our channel to get the latest natural health lifestyle tips and stories.
http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Read “White vs Brown Rice: Why Is Brown Rice Healthier?" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/yt-aj
Read “Quinoa vs. Brown Rice: Which One is Better?" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/yt-ak
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#brownrice
#whiterice
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