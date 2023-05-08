Third Night in a Row - that Fighters of the AF of Ukraine have Filmed Volleys from the Grad MLRS

For the third night in a row, fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been filming how Russian Army and "Wagner" fighters cover one of the last quarters where Ukrainian troops are concentrated with volleys from the Grad MLRS.
It is reported that the fire is carried out with 9M22S incendiary rocket-propelled ammunition.
