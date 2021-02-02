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NO MIND moving forward. World weekly astrology Feb1st - 7th
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10 views • February 02, 2021
Recorded February 1st 2021 at 10:30am UTC-1 exclusively to astro finance members: https://prediction2go.site
This week you couldn't understand it all, but to trust using your higher mind and heart to make a leap into better future (not that you knew before) get ready to meet soul mates and like minded people.
This week you couldn't understand it all, but to trust using your higher mind and heart to make a leap into better future (not that you knew before) get ready to meet soul mates and like minded people.
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