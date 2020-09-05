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ΚΑΝΕΝΑ ΠΑΙΔΙ ΣΤΟ ΣΧΟΛΕΙΟ ! ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΕΙ ΘΑΝΑΤΗΦΟΡΟΣ ΙΟΣ (05-09-2020)
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1304 views • September 05, 2020
Κυκλοφορεί ένας θανατηφόρος ιός.
Ο Κορωναϊός, που σύμφωνα με τον Ε.Ο.Δ.Υ. Εθνικό Οργανισμό, Δημόσιας Υγείας, είναι θανατηφόρος.
Άρα τι ; Θα πρέπει να αφήσουμε τα παιδιά μας, ή να τα στείλουμε στα σχολεία και να τα εκθέσουμε στον θανατηφόρο αυτόν ιό ;
Μαρτυρία κυρίας που έκανε το τρομερό και επίπονο τέστ του κορωναϊού.
Τι συμβαίνει στα παιδάκια...
Και άλλα πολλά.
Ο Κορωναϊός, που σύμφωνα με τον Ε.Ο.Δ.Υ. Εθνικό Οργανισμό, Δημόσιας Υγείας, είναι θανατηφόρος.
Άρα τι ; Θα πρέπει να αφήσουμε τα παιδιά μας, ή να τα στείλουμε στα σχολεία και να τα εκθέσουμε στον θανατηφόρο αυτόν ιό ;
Μαρτυρία κυρίας που έκανε το τρομερό και επίπονο τέστ του κορωναϊού.
Τι συμβαίνει στα παιδάκια...
Και άλλα πολλά.
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