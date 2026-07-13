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7/12/2026
Hebrews 8:7-13 What Is the New Covenant?
Intro: Covenant means Promise. God makes promises and He of course keeps all of His promises. God made a Covenant with the people of the earth. The Noahic Covenant…that God would never flood the earth again. God made four covenants with His people Israel. These are all everlasting covenants. The Abrahamic Covenant---The land. The Mosaic Covenant—the law. The Davidic Covenant—A king and a kingdom. The Mosaic or the old Covenant is a system of works in order to please God. It points to the lamb of God Jesus Christ who fulfilled the works required by the Old Covenant. Hebrews focuses on the Mosaic Covenant—or as they call it the first Covenant…. the law of works. It’s basically the Old Testament and the New Testament. Testament is a promise. Last will and Testament. Hebrews compares the Old and the New Covenants. What is the New Covenant?