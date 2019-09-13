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DOJ: Andrew McCabe To Be Indicted
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68 views • September 13, 2019
Robert Barnes joins The Alex Jones Show to share the historic breaking news that deep state operative Andrew McCabe will be indicted for crimes against America.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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