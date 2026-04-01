The "King of Essential Oils" for modern wellness: Embrace the versatility of Indian Frankincense

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One of Mother Earth's most powerful natural remedies, Health Ranger's Organic Frankincense Serrata Essential Oil is carefully extracted from the sap of the Indian frankincense tree (Boswellia serrata). A great all-around essential oil for your home and self-care needs, this versatile oil contains no additives, fillers or synthetic chemicals. It is also certified organic and has been rigorously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
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