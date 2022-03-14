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Account by Christelle Néant, a French journalist in Donbass. A Tochka-U missile against civilians is absolutely illegal, in war protocol. This has the potential to escalate things in the Kyiv
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110 views • March 14, 2022
Account by Christelle Néant, a French journalist in Donbass.
A Tochka-U missile against civilians is absolutely illegal, in war protocol. This has the potential to escalate things in the Kyiv direction - is the command that limited in their thinking?
I will not imply I know what this is like - yet I was around a bomb blast when I was 5 years old, thanks to our Western partners. It's absolutely traumatic - forever.
A Tochka-U missile against civilians is absolutely illegal, in war protocol. This has the potential to escalate things in the Kyiv direction - is the command that limited in their thinking?
I will not imply I know what this is like - yet I was around a bomb blast when I was 5 years old, thanks to our Western partners. It's absolutely traumatic - forever.
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