Lebanon is getting ready for the Speech of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah Tomorrow - at 15:00 local

Lebanon is getting ready for the speech of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah tomorrow.

In preparation for the ceremony in which Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will speak at 15:00 tomorrow, Hezbollah sets the stage with the slogans "The next world is the world of Palestine" and "Martyrs on the road to Al-Quds."

Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon:

Hezbollah uses drones for the first time in its targeting of Israeli positions on the border.

Zionist terrorists dropped bombs on my Khiam village, south Lebanon..on a house of an old married couple. The man was injured but the wife is safe.

Hezbollah: We attacked 19 Israeli sites simultaneously along the Lebanese border using ATGMs and other weapons.

Hezbollah statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

"Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged, and indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory."

This is the Truth of Allah, the Most High, the Almighty.

In conjunction with the attack launched by the Islamic Resistance using attack drones on the “Zibdin” barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance attacked simultaneously at 3:30pm in the afternoon of Thursday 2/11/2023 nineteen zionist military sites and points with guided missiles, artillery shells, and direct weapons. They achieved direct hits.

The targeted locations and points are:

Al-Marj, Al-Malikiyah, Jal Al-Deir, Ras Al-Naqoura Naval site, Khirbet Zarit, Al-Dhahira.

[Additional] Points:

- 12, 13, 14, 16 between the marine site and Jal al-Alam,

- 59 opposite Al-Dhahira site,

- 62, 67 opposite Hadab Al-Bustan,

- 89, 90, 91 between Abu Dajj Heights and Khirbet Zarit,

- 394, 395, 396 opposite the occupied town of Hounin.‏

“And victory is only from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise.”

Thursday 2-11-2023 AD





