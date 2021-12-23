© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not Waiting for Permission to Start Living
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"From the beginning of this charade, it has been clear that only Covid deaths matter. Well, a year ago I made a decision that her death does matter to me, and I am not going to wait around for anyone's permission to start living."
"You all keep forgetting that you work for us. Maybe you are not aware that over 11,000 people in Nevada county signed the recall for governor Newsom. I wonder how many of those people would be happy to sign a recall for one of you?"
"From the beginning of this charade, it has been clear that only Covid deaths matter. Well, a year ago I made a decision that her death does matter to me, and I am not going to wait around for anyone's permission to start living."
"You all keep forgetting that you work for us. Maybe you are not aware that over 11,000 people in Nevada county signed the recall for governor Newsom. I wonder how many of those people would be happy to sign a recall for one of you?"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.