🌋🔥 Kilauea unleashes fury again Lava fountains soar to 393 feet
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
156 views • 2 months ago

🌋🔥 Kilauea unleashes fury again: Lava fountains soar to 120 meters!

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has erupted for the 10th time in two months, with lava fountains reaching 120 meters high — equivalent to a 35-story building. The eruption lasted about 13 hours and was caught on camera.

Experts from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory warn that another eruption could occur as soon as tomorrow.

Kilauea remains one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

