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5.18.22: FBI agents flipped/working with DURHAM! Twitter Exposed AGAIN! PA WIN! PRAY!
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790 views • May 24, 2022
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Fallen
Song by Shahead Mostafafar
https://artlist.io/song/32714/fallen
Isaacs Humpty Dumpty Heart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umQXI5nHZrQ
Help for those struggling with Abortion issues:
www.birthchoice.net
UPDATE - Another Twitter employee now says that "ideology" is preventing the publicly-traded company from being profitable. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/88858
NOW - Biden Climate Czar John Kerry: "We have to fully transition to a resilient net-zero economy. Faster." https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/88856
Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill that Prohibits Pharmacists from Questioning the Effectiveness of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/88852
⚡️Twitter Loses Three More Top Executives Amid Elon Musk Buyout, Project Veritas Exposé https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/88843
This mother was silenced in a Clark County School Board meeting out of Las Vegas while reading a pornographic assignment her daughter was forced to read and play out in her class. They cut her mic. https://t.me/WokeSocieties/9092
Rand Paul goes in again on the 40 billion going to Ukraine and calls to cut the spending on studies like the effects of cocaine on sexually promiscuous quails. 😂 https://t.me/WokeSocieties/9102
BREAKING: Twitter Sr. Engineer Tells Undercover Journalist That “Twitter Does Not Believe in Free Speech” https://t.me/WokeSocieties/9085
America is under full invasion, the same as western Europe, don't think for a second that this isn't planned and coordinated. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23805
🇦🇺Australia's PM Scott Morrison on the pandemic treaty: "The WHO should have those powers and authorities." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23804
Kash breaks down why Durham is smart to start at the bottom with Sussmann’s indictment, https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/23917
Doug Mastriano wins the primary. Wins! https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/23966
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★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
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How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv
--------------------------------------------------------------
AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Fallen
Song by Shahead Mostafafar
https://artlist.io/song/32714/fallen
Isaacs Humpty Dumpty Heart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umQXI5nHZrQ
Help for those struggling with Abortion issues:
www.birthchoice.net
UPDATE - Another Twitter employee now says that "ideology" is preventing the publicly-traded company from being profitable. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/88858
NOW - Biden Climate Czar John Kerry: "We have to fully transition to a resilient net-zero economy. Faster." https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/88856
Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill that Prohibits Pharmacists from Questioning the Effectiveness of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/88852
⚡️Twitter Loses Three More Top Executives Amid Elon Musk Buyout, Project Veritas Exposé https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/88843
This mother was silenced in a Clark County School Board meeting out of Las Vegas while reading a pornographic assignment her daughter was forced to read and play out in her class. They cut her mic. https://t.me/WokeSocieties/9092
Rand Paul goes in again on the 40 billion going to Ukraine and calls to cut the spending on studies like the effects of cocaine on sexually promiscuous quails. 😂 https://t.me/WokeSocieties/9102
BREAKING: Twitter Sr. Engineer Tells Undercover Journalist That “Twitter Does Not Believe in Free Speech” https://t.me/WokeSocieties/9085
America is under full invasion, the same as western Europe, don't think for a second that this isn't planned and coordinated. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23805
🇦🇺Australia's PM Scott Morrison on the pandemic treaty: "The WHO should have those powers and authorities." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23804
Kash breaks down why Durham is smart to start at the bottom with Sussmann’s indictment, https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/23917
Doug Mastriano wins the primary. Wins! https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/23966
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★ https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ARMOR OF GOD COINS★: https://thepatriotpin.com/Armor-of-God-Pray-Always-Challenge-Coin?tracking=AndWeKnow
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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