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5.18.22: FBI agents flipped/working with DURHAM! Twitter Exposed AGAIN! PA WIN! PRAY!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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790 views • May 24, 2022
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Help for those struggling with Abortion issues:
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UPDATE - Another Twitter employee now says that "ideology" is preventing the publicly-traded company from being profitable. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/88858

NOW - Biden Climate Czar John Kerry: "We have to fully transition to a resilient net-zero economy. Faster." https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/88856

Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill that Prohibits Pharmacists from Questioning the Effectiveness of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/88852

⚡️Twitter Loses Three More Top Executives Amid Elon Musk Buyout, Project Veritas Exposé https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/88843

This mother was silenced in a Clark County School Board meeting out of Las Vegas while reading a pornographic assignment her daughter was forced to read and play out in her class. They cut her mic. https://t.me/WokeSocieties/9092

Rand Paul goes in again on the 40 billion going to Ukraine and calls to cut the spending on studies like the effects of cocaine on sexually promiscuous quails. 😂 https://t.me/WokeSocieties/9102

BREAKING: Twitter Sr. Engineer Tells Undercover Journalist That “Twitter Does Not Believe in Free Speech” https://t.me/WokeSocieties/9085

America is under full invasion, the same as western Europe, don't think for a second that this isn't planned and coordinated. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23805

🇦🇺Australia's PM Scott Morrison on the pandemic treaty: "The WHO should have those powers and authorities." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23804

Kash breaks down why Durham is smart to start at the bottom with Sussmann’s indictment, https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/23917

Doug Mastriano wins the primary. Wins! https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/23966



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★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

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