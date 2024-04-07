UK Disclosure, Insider Lawsuits, Emergency Total Eclipse News, plus Ancient Giant Awakens

Michael Salla
Apr 6, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – April 6, 2024
Topics
NASA's Sungrazer Project just discovered its 5,000th comet
Major elements of Corey Goode lawsuits have been dismissed by a Colorado judge.
JP Update #31 - Ant People Move to New Realm after Ant King Transitions & Sleeping Giant Awakens
UK government is making the necessary preparations for an official announcement on the discovery of extraterrestrial life.
New video on GALACTIC SPIRITUAL INFORMERS CONNECTION
The 2024 Global Assessment of space weapons possessed by major spacefaring nations not surprisingly focuses on conventional weapons and delivery systems
Gene Decode does a historical overview on Deep Underground Military Bases.
Sudden Adult Syndrome among young people and athletes.
Congressman Tim Burchett says that the US House of Reps will hold more hearings on UFOs and hear from additional whistleblowers.
Indiana Gov issues a Statewide Emergency Declaration for the April 8 total solar eclipse.
Award-winning filmmaker on a Quest to Prepare Humanity for ET Contact
Congressman Tim Burchett explains his response to a public official saying UFO disclosure would lead to rioting
China's International Lunar Research Station Initiative (ILRS) just got a major boost with Thailand signing on as the 9th country
Moving musical tribute by a French Rapper to Singaporean supersoldier Stephen Chua
Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSr4usrIjmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.