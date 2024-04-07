Create New Account
UK Disclosure, Insider Lawsuits, Emergency Total Eclipse News, plus Ancient Giant Awakens
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

Michael Salla


Apr 6, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – April 6, 2024


Topics


NASA's Sungrazer Project just discovered its 5,000th comet

Major elements of Corey Goode lawsuits have been dismissed by a Colorado judge.

JP Update #31 - Ant People Move to New Realm after Ant King Transitions & Sleeping Giant Awakens

UK government is making the necessary preparations for an official announcement on the discovery of extraterrestrial life.

New video on GALACTIC SPIRITUAL INFORMERS CONNECTION

The 2024 Global Assessment of space weapons possessed by major spacefaring nations not surprisingly focuses on conventional weapons and delivery systems

Gene Decode does a historical overview on Deep Underground Military Bases.

Sudden Adult Syndrome among young people and athletes.

Congressman Tim Burchett says that the US House of Reps will hold more hearings on UFOs and hear from additional whistleblowers.

Indiana Gov issues a Statewide Emergency Declaration for the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Award-winning filmmaker on a Quest to Prepare Humanity for ET Contact

Congressman Tim Burchett explains his response to a public official saying UFO disclosure would lead to rioting

China's International Lunar Research Station Initiative (ILRS) just got a major boost with Thailand signing on as the 9th country

Moving musical tribute by a French Rapper to Singaporean supersoldier Stephen Chua


Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSr4usrIjmo

Keywords
alienshumanityextraterrestrialufosemergencyindianasupersoldierweek in reviewdeep underground military basescorey goodeeclipsespace weaponsexopoliticsjpgene decodemichael salladied suddenlyant peopletim burchettgalactic spiritual informers connectionuk disclosureinsider lawsuitsancient giant awakenssungrazerilrs

