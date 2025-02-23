The conflict between Ukraine & Russia was not inevitable, 'it was provoked', Witkoff said

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia was not inevitable, "it was provoked," Witkoff said:
"It was not necessarily provoked by Russia. There were <...> discussions about Ukraine joining NATO. <...> In essence, this became a threat to Russia, and we need to come to terms with this fact."
Kiev will sign a deal on resources next week, Trump's special representative Steven Witkoff said.
Zelensky was hesitant about the deal, he said, but Trump "sent him a message." "He's not hesitant anymore," Witkoff said on CNN.