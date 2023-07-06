White House Cocaine Drama Takes New Turn

There is a new development tonight in the White House cocaine scandal. NBC News reported late Thursday afternoon that multiple officials involved in the White House drug investigation now say the bag of cocaine was found in a different location than previously reported for days. The area where it was found is an even more restricted space than the area in the White House that was originally reported.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/6/23





