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Latest ‘Drain-The-Swamp’ News - Wednesday, 2nd of December - Morning Coffee Edition
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199 views • December 02, 2020
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVLyPBKYFdTHC70YF0KRrOA
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
Today’s Links:
https://twitter.com/JennaEllisEsq/status/1333863535538032650
https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-joe-biden-donald-trump-elections-william-barr-b1f1488796c9a98c4b1a9061a6c7f49d
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/12/01/politics/william-barr-election-2020/index.html
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1333898563022172166
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/whistleblowers-post-office-labeled-trump-mail-undeliverable-388-000-ballots-backdated-disappear
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1333947628011335681
https://bongino.com/ag-barr-appoints-john-durham-as-special-counsel-in-russia-probe-investigation/
https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1333947969553506305
https://wearethene.ws/notable/175523
https://twitter.com/Bill_Binney/status/1333925558279938051
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVLyPBKYFdTHC70YF0KRrOA
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
Today’s Links:
https://twitter.com/JennaEllisEsq/status/1333863535538032650
https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-joe-biden-donald-trump-elections-william-barr-b1f1488796c9a98c4b1a9061a6c7f49d
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/12/01/politics/william-barr-election-2020/index.html
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1333898563022172166
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/whistleblowers-post-office-labeled-trump-mail-undeliverable-388-000-ballots-backdated-disappear
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1333947628011335681
https://bongino.com/ag-barr-appoints-john-durham-as-special-counsel-in-russia-probe-investigation/
https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1333947969553506305
https://wearethene.ws/notable/175523
https://twitter.com/Bill_Binney/status/1333925558279938051
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