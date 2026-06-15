When Christian restrainers are raptured up then fallen angel fake aliens free to come down & deceive

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). When God's real Christian restrainers of evil are raptured up to heaven after warning the earth populace to repent before God's 7-year Tribulation Age judgment comes, then the fallen angel avatar fake aliens and their genetically-manufactured nephilim offspring avatar fake aliens will be allowed to come down to earth to deceive the truth-rejecting Christ-rejecting human populace with their Antichrist fake Christ and fake alien deception to explain away the rapture. Satan Lucifer & his fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatars have been manufacturing millions of these nephilim fake aliens by alien-abducting millions of their New Age witchcraft spiritualist occultist “fallen angel fake alien fake ascended master fake ancient god fake light being spirit guides channeling” witches and Satanist secret societies witches, who took an oath to Satan Lucifer in exchange for wealth & fame & occult witchcraft knowledge & power & high positions in society, in order to steal their sperm & eggs to manufacture an army of chimera fake aliens with high intelligence & higher dimensions & fallen angel genes, as well as hybrid avatar bodies to house the nephilim dead disembodied demon spirit raphaim who died in the Noah’s Atlantis flood judgment by God, who they released from the abyss imprisonment by using their millions of feminist abortion clinic child-sacrifice ritual energy black magick witchcraft wormhole portals. These demon reptilian hybrid elite children of the dragon fallen angels do not have God life source energy, so they torture 12 million children in order to feed on their human soul energy of terror & pain & sorrow & hatred, and they feed on their adrenochrome blood that contains human soul energy, and they feed on the worship human soul energy of the millions of Western feminist nations’ world witchcraft headquarter Christians churches’ fake Christians, and they feed on the human soul energy generated from World Cup soccer games and Taylor Swift concerts and Donald Trump political rallies and riots and wars and divorces and natural disasters and bioweapon diseases & economic crashes and nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist child-sacrifice rituals & abortion child-sacrifice mutilation rituals and thousands of other ways we real Christians exposed and the millions of fake Christians covered-up & hid & harbored & blocked from getting to the billions of humans who will get killed & end up in hell. It is the “great delusion” that the Bible prophesies that God will send in the End Times, so that they will believe Satan Lucifer’s lies of the “fake alien deception” since they rejected Christ and rejected the truth which we real Christians shared to them for decades every day in our daily sermons, while receiving assassination attempts & facing starvation attempts & receiving demon spirit attacks & losing family reputation home job career all possessions all savings, in order to protect them from nuclear wars & warn them to repent. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





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