The Big Difference Between Temper Tantrums and Trauma-Triggered Meltdowns - Jayne Schooler

What is the difference between a tantrum and a meltdown? Children who have experienced neglect or trauma in their lives often tell us how they are feeling by the way they react to the stimuli around them - and the fallout can be intense. Jayne Schooler is an author who has penned eight books about child welfare. She discusses the meaning behind many behaviors in children and how any of the five senses can trigger an episode in kids and adults who have experienced traumatic events in their lives. Jayne also breaks down the damage that trauma can do to a child’s development. Traumatized children are highly focused on survival. Biologically, this can have a major long-term impact because, unless this trauma is resolved, it stays with them, she says. Importantly, Jayne touches on the God-given need for healthy attachment and how unhealthy attachment can lead to abuse.
TAKEAWAYS
Children who do not have a healthy attachment to a parental figure will seek that attachment out wherever they can find it
Unhealthy attachment can lead to abuse or exploitation of children, which leads to trauma
Trauma is the perception that your life is at risk, and toxic trauma chemicals can circulate through a child’s body even in utero
80 percent of kids who come from difficult homes have problems self-regulating their emotions
