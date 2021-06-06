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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Isaiah 26:3-4,7-9, 20210606
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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41 views • June 06, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, June 6, 2021: Isaiah 26:3-4,7-9
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Merciful Father, because I have surrendered my daily spiritual and physical life to my LORD Jesus Christ as the Head of Your Church, and my will to Your Holy Spirit as our Supervisor and General Overseer:
3 You have covenanted to keep me in perfect peace, and my mind stayed on You, because I trust in You.
Also, I 4 trust in You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY forever, for in You, my JEHOVAH-NISSI, the LORD my BANNER, is the Everlasting ROCK of AGES.
7 You weigh the ways of the Christian whose relationship with You is genuine and righteous; O my JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS,
8 Yes, in the way of Your judgments, we wait for You, O Heavenly Father; the desire of our soul is for Your Name and for the remembrance of You.
9 With my soul I desire You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD in the night, yes, by my spirit within me I diligently seek You early; for when Your judgments are revealed in the earth, the inhabitants of the world will learn RIGHTEOUSNESS.
Thank you, Holy Father, for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 26:3-4,7-9 personalized NKJV)

Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].

GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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trustchristianmindpeacespiritsoullordrelationshipcovenantrighteousrighteousnessnightdesirewaysjudgmentsperfectgenuineeverlastingremembrance
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