© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Isaiah 26:3-4,7-9, 20210606
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • June 06, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, June 6, 2021: Isaiah 26:3-4,7-9
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Merciful Father, because I have surrendered my daily spiritual and physical life to my LORD Jesus Christ as the Head of Your Church, and my will to Your Holy Spirit as our Supervisor and General Overseer:
3 You have covenanted to keep me in perfect peace, and my mind stayed on You, because I trust in You.
Also, I 4 trust in You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY forever, for in You, my JEHOVAH-NISSI, the LORD my BANNER, is the Everlasting ROCK of AGES.
7 You weigh the ways of the Christian whose relationship with You is genuine and righteous; O my JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS,
8 Yes, in the way of Your judgments, we wait for You, O Heavenly Father; the desire of our soul is for Your Name and for the remembrance of You.
9 With my soul I desire You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD in the night, yes, by my spirit within me I diligently seek You early; for when Your judgments are revealed in the earth, the inhabitants of the world will learn RIGHTEOUSNESS.
Thank you, Holy Father, for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 26:3-4,7-9 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, June 6, 2021: Isaiah 26:3-4,7-9
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Merciful Father, because I have surrendered my daily spiritual and physical life to my LORD Jesus Christ as the Head of Your Church, and my will to Your Holy Spirit as our Supervisor and General Overseer:
3 You have covenanted to keep me in perfect peace, and my mind stayed on You, because I trust in You.
Also, I 4 trust in You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY forever, for in You, my JEHOVAH-NISSI, the LORD my BANNER, is the Everlasting ROCK of AGES.
7 You weigh the ways of the Christian whose relationship with You is genuine and righteous; O my JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS,
8 Yes, in the way of Your judgments, we wait for You, O Heavenly Father; the desire of our soul is for Your Name and for the remembrance of You.
9 With my soul I desire You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD in the night, yes, by my spirit within me I diligently seek You early; for when Your judgments are revealed in the earth, the inhabitants of the world will learn RIGHTEOUSNESS.
Thank you, Holy Father, for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 26:3-4,7-9 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.